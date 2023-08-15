Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Shares Gap Down to $35.70

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.70, but opened at $32.50. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 1,301 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Greene County Bancorp Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $595.20 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 31.81%.

Greene County Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Greene County Bancorp news, CEO Donald E. Gibson sold 3,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $126,570.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Greene County Bancorp news, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $283,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,298. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald E. Gibson sold 3,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $126,570.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,764 shares of company stock valued at $413,797. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCBC. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Greene County Bancorp by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

