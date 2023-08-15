Grin (GRIN) Trading Down 8.1% This Week

Grin (GRIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Grin has a market cap of $3.04 million and $477,499.83 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0310 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,318.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.32 or 0.00277353 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.21 or 0.00805661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013498 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.16 or 0.00536050 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00058673 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00121731 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

