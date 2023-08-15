Grove Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.83. The company had a trading volume of 566,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.71. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

