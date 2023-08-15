Grove Bank & Trust Cuts Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 244,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 42,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,349. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $48.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

