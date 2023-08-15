Grove Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 47.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after buying an additional 510,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enbridge by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after buying an additional 112,553 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $35.13. The stock had a trading volume of 717,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average of $37.93. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $44.55.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 187.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

View Our Latest Report on ENB

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.