Grove Bank & Trust Decreases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,154,000 after acquiring an additional 733,234 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,760,149,000 after acquiring an additional 727,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,075,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NOW traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $567.45. The stock had a trading volume of 216,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,638. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $614.36. The company has a market capitalization of $115.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.59, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $562.33 and a 200 day moving average of $497.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $137,176.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,349.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $137,176.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,349.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.17, for a total transaction of $199,563.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,317.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,632 shares of company stock worth $12,831,139 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.38.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

