Grove Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $9.39 on Tuesday, reaching $844.71. The stock had a trading volume of 201,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,951. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $868.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $718.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

