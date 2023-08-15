Grove Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ITW traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.00. The stock had a trading volume of 52,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,963. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.27 and a 1 year high of $264.19. The firm has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.78 and its 200 day moving average is $238.24.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on ITW. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.75.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

