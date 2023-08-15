Grove Bank & Trust Sells 5,349 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,947,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,875,020. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $134.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 378,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,952. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

