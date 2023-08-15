Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,756,800 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 2,013,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.3 days.

GBOOF traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $8.95. 581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,390. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $9.67.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

