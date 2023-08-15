GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in GSK by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 27,162 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSK. HSBC began coverage on GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,527.50.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $39.74.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.3613 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.