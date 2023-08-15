GWA Group Limited (GWA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.07 on September 4th

GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.
GWA Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.27, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
About GWA Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GWA Group
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Is Now the Time to Place Your Bets on MGM Resorts?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Home Depot Could Be Heading Lower Despite Solid Q2 Results
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- 5 Reasons Block Stock Is a Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for GWA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GWA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.