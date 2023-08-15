GWA Group Limited (GWA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.07 on September 4th

GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

GWA Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.27, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

About GWA Group

GWA Group Limited researches, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets building fixtures and fittings to residential and commercial premises in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers vitreous China toilet suites, basins, plastic cisterns, taps and showers, baths, kitchen sinks, laundry tubs, smart products, and bathroom accessories, as well as domestic water control valves under the Caroma, Methven, Dorf, and CLARK brands.

