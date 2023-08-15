Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Position Cut by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1,285.2% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 153,622 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 142,532 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 675.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 106,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 92,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,227 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Down 2.4 %

Halliburton stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.33. 1,337,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,290,890. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.17. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.29.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. HSBC reduced their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at $28,792,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,266 shares of company stock worth $7,133,323. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

