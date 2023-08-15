Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Director Sells $437,400.00 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) Director James M. Daly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $437,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,801.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.98. 450,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,201. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $59.46.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 55.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,048 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 263,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 77,586 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 617,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 113,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.