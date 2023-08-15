Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 713,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,592 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.33% of Hamilton Lane worth $52,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,414,000 after buying an additional 498,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,414,000 after acquiring an additional 482,663 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 1,742.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,261,000 after acquiring an additional 477,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,674,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1,098.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 176,256 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

HLNE traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $92.40. 3,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,069. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.11. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 33.99% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $112.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

View Our Latest Report on Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.