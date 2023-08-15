Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.24. Approximately 34,475 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 40,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HHRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Hammerhead Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.89.

Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.37 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hammerhead Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,241,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter worth about $83,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hammerhead Energy Company Profile

Hammerhead Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

