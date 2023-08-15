Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Trading Down 2.2%

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report) was down 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $98.24 and last traded at $98.24. Approximately 237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $142.50.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.98.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; API Developer portal for directly connected with internal systems: operates portal that manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface; and provides e-mail and security information services.

