HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.00

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 2,353.87 ($29.86), with a volume of 132357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,345 ($29.75).

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 143.41, a current ratio of 125.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,209.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,147.44. The company has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3,607.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Transactions at HarbourVest Global Private Equity

In other news, insider Edmond Warner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,159 ($27.39) per share, for a total transaction of £107,950 ($136,940.25). 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HarbourVest Global Private Equity

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

