Harfst & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 0.7% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,263,468,000 after buying an additional 222,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,876,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,285 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,748,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,165,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,175,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.4 %

Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.14. The company had a trading volume of 809,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,194,908. The stock has a market cap of $152.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.84 and a 200 day moving average of $174.66.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

