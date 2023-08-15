Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $45.69 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harfst & Associates Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 13.1% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standpoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 342,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,775,000 after acquiring an additional 19,720 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 76,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $447.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,706. The company has a market cap of $346.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $445.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.19. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
