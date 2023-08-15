Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 115 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Harfst & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $1,679,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.91. The stock had a trading volume of 379,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,778. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.28 and a 200 day moving average of $108.10. The stock has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $117.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,289 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.