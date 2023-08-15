Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 188 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standpoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,918,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,947,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $409.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,740. The business has a fifty day moving average of $408.06 and a 200 day moving average of $386.26. The company has a market capitalization of $327.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

