Harfst & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 0.6% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NKE traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,792,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,776,451. The stock has a market cap of $162.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Williams Trading lowered NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on NKE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,332. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.