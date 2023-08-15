Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 5,526 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,664,000. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% during the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,098,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $207,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.67.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $189.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

