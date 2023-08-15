Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 3,177 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $16,798,050,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW opened at $238.89 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.27 and a 12-month high of $264.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.24.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.75.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

