Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.09 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,302 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $59,513,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 119,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC opened at $215.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.80. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.