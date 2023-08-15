Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.67 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $572,224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in KLA by 131.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 527,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,441,000 after buying an additional 299,219 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in KLA by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,492,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,340,000 after buying an additional 298,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in KLA by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 577,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,835,000 after buying an additional 248,382 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.50.

KLA stock opened at $490.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $517.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $476.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,865 shares of company stock worth $20,573,670. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

