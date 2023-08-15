Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $7.60 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 168.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

