Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 7,516 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Fiserv by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FI stock opened at $124.47 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.99.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $848,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,862,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

