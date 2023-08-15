Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $103.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.50 and a 200 day moving average of $122.42. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.19 and a fifty-two week high of $184.92.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Argus began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.67.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

