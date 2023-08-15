Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,562 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE NOC opened at $429.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $449.85 and its 200 day moving average is $453.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $429.01 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Northrop Grumman

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.