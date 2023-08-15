Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,235 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 386,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,982,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $226.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.