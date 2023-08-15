Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 4,769 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $272.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.22 and its 200-day moving average is $285.21. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.65 and a 1-year high of $319.76.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.59.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

