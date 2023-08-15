HC Wainwright Increases Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target to $50.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Arcellx from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Arcellx from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arcellx from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.41. Arcellx has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of -0.69.

In other news, insider Rami Elghandour sold 2,600 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $115,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,201.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $106,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,795 shares in the company, valued at $275,787.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rami Elghandour sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $115,102.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,201.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 332,468 shares of company stock valued at $13,765,370. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLX. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at $56,317,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,841,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,434 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,683,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arcellx by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,291,000 after buying an additional 380,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arcellx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,892,000 after buying an additional 47,988 shares during the last quarter.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

