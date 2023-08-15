HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 365.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on VYNE Therapeutics from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $6.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. VYNE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYNE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 60,567 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 289,298 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 10.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan-BET inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

