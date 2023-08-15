HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM)

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 212.50% from the company’s previous close.

IceCure Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICCM stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. IceCure Medical has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $4.73.

Get IceCure Medical alerts:

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 534.74% and a negative return on equity of 79.90%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IceCure Medical will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IceCure Medical

About IceCure Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in IceCure Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 26,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of IceCure Medical by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IceCure Medical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.