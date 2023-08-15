HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM)

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 212.50% from the company’s previous close.
IceCure Medical Stock Performance
Shares of ICCM stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. IceCure Medical has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $4.73.
IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 534.74% and a negative return on equity of 79.90%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IceCure Medical will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of IceCure Medical
About IceCure Medical
IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IceCure Medical
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Can WeWork Become A Meme Stock Success Story?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.