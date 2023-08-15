HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM)

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright's price target points to a potential upside of 212.50% from the company's previous close.

Shares of ICCM stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. IceCure Medical has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $4.73.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 534.74% and a negative return on equity of 79.90%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IceCure Medical will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in IceCure Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 26,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of IceCure Medical by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IceCure Medical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

