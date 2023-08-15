HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of STRO stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $8.72.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 250.87% and a negative return on equity of 69.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 35.8% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,360,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,615 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 135.8% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,860,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after buying an additional 1,071,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 57.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,922,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after buying an additional 1,071,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 19.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,926,000 after buying an additional 984,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 75.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 505,656 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.