Head to Head Review: Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) vs. Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

Bombardier and Airbus are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.5% of Bombardier shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of Airbus shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bombardier and Airbus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bombardier 0 2 3 0 2.60 Airbus 1 0 0 0 1.00

Dividends

Bombardier currently has a consensus target price of $84.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.38%. Airbus has a consensus target price of $105.00, suggesting a potential downside of 26.47%. Given Bombardier’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bombardier is more favorable than Airbus.

Bombardier pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Airbus pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Bombardier pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Airbus pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Airbus is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Bombardier and Airbus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bombardier N/A N/A N/A Airbus N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bombardier and Airbus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bombardier N/A N/A N/A $0.25 171.10 Airbus N/A N/A N/A $2.12 67.36

Airbus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bombardier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications. It serves multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. The company was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of civil and military helicopters; and provision of helicopter related services. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military aircraft, such as combat, mission, transport, tanker aircraft, and their associated services; a range of civil and defence space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, science, and orbital systems; and unmanned aerial systems. This segment also offers missile and space launcher systems, as well as services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Leiden, the Netherlands.

