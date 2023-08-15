Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Short Interest Down 12.3% in July

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,970,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 19,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 3.7 %

Hecla Mining stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.55. 5,003,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,521,829. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.71 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HL. 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, May 12th. National Bankshares set a $7.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.91.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

