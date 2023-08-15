Hedera (HBAR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $388.32 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.16 billion and approximately $388.32 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0654 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00040505 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00027699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00013176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,961,032,305 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,960,788,984.85693 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07186625 USD and is up 11.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $310,458,442.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

