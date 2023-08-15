Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,787,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,831 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,396,000 after purchasing an additional 66,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 158,616 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 264.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after acquiring an additional 630,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hercules Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

HTGC opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $18.05.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $116.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.87 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 75.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

