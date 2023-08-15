HI (HI) Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

HI (HI) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, HI has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $9.04 million and $606,053.27 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018979 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017711 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013952 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,198.07 or 1.00053503 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00327646 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $573,733.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

