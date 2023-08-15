Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

HLMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.25 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hillman Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. 34,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,163. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.33 and a beta of 1.56.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $380.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.62 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hillman Solutions news, Director Philip Woodlief acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,817.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 590.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 50.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

