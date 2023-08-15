Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 57,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Histogen Trading Up 4.3 %

HSTO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,071. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. Histogen has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.63.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Histogen had a negative net margin of 63,799.99% and a negative return on equity of 100.54%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Histogen stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Histogen Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSTO Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.52% of Histogen at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing clinical and preclinical small molecule pan-caspase and caspase selective inhibitors that protect the body's natural process to restore immune function. The company's product candidates include emricasan for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as other infectious diseases.

