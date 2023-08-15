Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Buys 50,000 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 347.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 470.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $61,860.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,848.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BB shares. CIBC raised BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

NYSE:BB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 363,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,101. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $7.20.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 65.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.36 million.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

