Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,332 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.2% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 20,519 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 25,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Walmart by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 118,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 9.0% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.8% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,282,226,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.64.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,922,576 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.65. 762,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,872,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.77. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $162.78. The company has a market cap of $429.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.