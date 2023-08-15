Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $335.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $321.00 to $335.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.38.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HD

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

HD stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.96. 5,859,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,918,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.36 and a 200-day moving average of $303.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Home Depot will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,156,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $1,332,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 20.2% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.