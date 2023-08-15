Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.52-$15.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $149.53 billion-$154.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.28 billion.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $330.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market cap of $331.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.19.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $325.66.

Read Our Latest Report on HD

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.