Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Trading Up 0.9% This Week

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $49.08 million and $7.09 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00003343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.99031095 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $7,574,415.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

