Horizen (ZEN) Trading Down 8.4% Over Last Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $8.01 or 0.00027480 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $112.28 million and approximately $8.09 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00096224 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00049557 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,015,931 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.